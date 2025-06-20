Sharing an exclusive look of her dance number from Maalik, Huma Qureshi says dance numbers don’t just cater to the male gaze today, but celebrate a woman’s sexuality

Rajkummar Rao and director Pulkit have built a world of grit and grime with their upcoming film, Maalik. Bringing a dose of glam into the actioner is Huma Qureshi, who features in the song, Maalik ki mehfil mein mallika ka swagat. Sharing the song’s first look with mid-day, ahead of its release today, the actor reveals that her love for spectacles made it an easy yes to front the dance number.

“I enjoy spectacle! I enjoy Indian films that have elaborate songs. I’ve grown up dancing on Beedi from Omkara [2006]. So, this felt like a perfect song to show who I am,” she says, before adding, “Until your song plays at a party, have you even made it?”

Featuring in dance numbers seems at odds with Huma Qureshi, who is known to headline powerful female stories in Maharani, Tarla (2023), and the upcoming season of Delhi Crime. Mention this, and she says it’s the perfect way to strike a balance. “I always approach everything as a performer. I want to balance my work as an artiste. People ask me if dance numbers dilute my image, but I don’t want to have a set image. Just because I can do an acclaimed show like Maharani or Delhi Crime, doesn’t mean I can’t do this. I refuse to get myself boxed. No one can tell me what I can or cannot do!”

We’re in an age where ‘item numbers’ are being reimagined as empowering cameos. The actor says she fully trusted the director’s vision as she shook a leg to the Sachin-Jigar composition that is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. “In 2025, we women are aware of these songs’ intentions. Earlier, such songs were made for the male gaze, but now there is a shift of perception. Now, it is about celebrating female sensuality, form, and sexuality. It’s an important differentiation. When a filmmaker like Pulkit decides to do a song like this, you know you’re in safe hands. His movie Bhakshak [2024] was one of the most powerful stories of recent years. When we approached this song, I felt empowered. The people, who want to present you, are doing so with the right idea. Moreover, why should I feel shy as a woman and not express my sensual side?”