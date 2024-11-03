Huma Qureshi, who features in the new edition of the thriller series Mithya, says extending a helping hand to artistes is essential considering the cut-throat competition prevalent in the industry

Twelve years after she made her industry debut, Huma Qureshi holds several lessons that she learned as a newbie close to her heart. Evidently then, when it came to extending support to her Mithya co-stars Naveen Kasturia and Avantika Dassani, the actor ensured the duo received the same help that she did, early on in her journey.

Recalling an incident with late actor Om Puri from the shoot of Viceroy House (2017), she says, “We were filming a difficult scene in Gurinder Chadha’s film. It was my first international production, and I was overwhelmed. There was an emotional scene involving Om sa’ab and me. As a newcomer, I didn’t know what I could and couldn’t say. I didn’t know if I could ask for another take. Om sa’ab sensed that I was hesitating [to ask for another take], and said, ‘Gurinder, one for me.’ I looked at him, and he said, ‘Do one for me.’ It was an act of kindness. He was great, but he knew I wanted one more take. I can never forget that. A lot of people did that for me when I started out, so I try to pay it forward.”

Qureshi, who features with the actors in the new edition of the thriller series, says extending a helping hand to artistes is essential considering the cut-throat competition prevalent in the industry. In an attempt to “break the dysfunctional cycle”, she steers clear of the tendency to treat others poorly simply because she was often subjected to hostility. “I have been thrown out of films and learned about it via the press. I keep telling myself that nobody is targeting me and that I shouldn’t play the victim card. You have to elevate your own game. However, today, I am vocal about how I feel if something wrong happens with me, even if I may not go to the media to discuss it.”

Chadha’s Mithya: The Darker Chapter follows the 2022 original drama that explored the intense rivalry between half sisters.