Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
Supreme Court asks Speaker not to proceed with disqualification plea of Sena MLAs of Uddhav faction
Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student held for objectionable Facebook post on CM Yogi Adityanath
NCPCR seeks FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in 'Save Aarey' protest
Mumbai sees 235 new Covid-19 cases, zero death
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison in contempt case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania turns 8 Director Shashank Khaitan remembers Sidharth Shukla in gratitude note

Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania turns 8: Director Shashank Khaitan remembers Sidharth Shukla in gratitude note

Updated on: 11 July,2022 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' turns eight today.The film directed by Shashank Khaitan also starred late actor Sidharth Shukla. The filmmaker shared a heartwarming post remembering Sidharth and thanking the team of the film

Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania turns 8: Director Shashank Khaitan remembers Sidharth Shukla in gratitude note

Shashank Khaitan and a still of Sidharth Shukla from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania


Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' turns eight today.The film directed by Shashank Khaitan also starred late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actor had won the hearts the audiences with his charismatic performance. Today, as the film completed 8 years,the filmmaker shared a heartwarming post remembering Sidharth and thanking the team of the film. 

Shashank Khaitan took to his Instagram story to share an old picture with the team of 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania'. In the picture, he is seen posing with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Shukla, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. "8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania..So much gratitude...Miss you Sid, still cannot believe you are not with us...Karan my friend/father/guide...love you to mars and back...Apoorva for always showering me with your love and trust. VD and Alia...my darlings...the best actors and friends Debut director could have asked for," he wrote. 




Also Read: Sidharth Shukla's fans pour in Mother's Day wishes for late actor's mom


Meanwhile, 'Dharma Productions' took to their Instagram handle and shared a special video to mark this occasion, to which they captioned, "Everyone's hearts are singing 'Daingad daingad daingad daingad' as this desi jodi's love story completes 8 years! #8YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic film was allegedly called out to be a modern-day adaptation of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster hit film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. The film was declared a blockbuster hit and marked the second collaboration of the 'Badlapur' actor and Alia Bhatt after their debut film 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Produced by Karan Johar, the rom-com film was made under a budget of approximately Rs 30 crores and collected over Rs 120 crores at the box office.

Also Read: Three’s company for Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Shashank Khaitan

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2022. The 'Dear Zindagi' actor, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Darlings' which will stream exclusively on Netflix from August 5, 2022, and in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. 

varun dhawan alia bhatt humpty sharma ki dulhania

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK