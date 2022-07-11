Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania turns 8: Director Shashank Khaitan remembers Sidharth Shukla in gratitude note

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' turns eight today.The film directed by Shashank Khaitan also starred late actor Sidharth Shukla. The filmmaker shared a heartwarming post remembering Sidharth and thanking the team of the film

Shashank Khaitan and a still of Sidharth Shukla from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' turns eight today.The film directed by Shashank Khaitan also starred late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actor had won the hearts the audiences with his charismatic performance. Today, as the film completed 8 years,the filmmaker shared a heartwarming post remembering Sidharth and thanking the team of the film.

Shashank Khaitan took to his Instagram story to share an old picture with the team of 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania'. In the picture, he is seen posing with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Shukla, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. "8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania..So much gratitude...Miss you Sid, still cannot believe you are not with us...Karan my friend/father/guide...love you to mars and back...Apoorva for always showering me with your love and trust. VD and Alia...my darlings...the best actors and friends Debut director could have asked for," he wrote.

Meanwhile, 'Dharma Productions' took to their Instagram handle and shared a special video to mark this occasion, to which they captioned, "Everyone's hearts are singing 'Daingad daingad daingad daingad' as this desi jodi's love story completes 8 years! #8YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania".

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic film was allegedly called out to be a modern-day adaptation of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster hit film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. The film was declared a blockbuster hit and marked the second collaboration of the 'Badlapur' actor and Alia Bhatt after their debut film 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Produced by Karan Johar, the rom-com film was made under a budget of approximately Rs 30 crores and collected over Rs 120 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2022. The 'Dear Zindagi' actor, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Darlings' which will stream exclusively on Netflix from August 5, 2022, and in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.