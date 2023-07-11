Siddharth Shukla had a notable role in the movie 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', which is celebrating its 9th anniversary today. Fans took to the internet to remember his legacy.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

Listen to this article 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' celebrates 9 years, fans miss Siddharth Shukla x 00:00

Siddharth Shukla, fondly remembered as the Bigg Boss winner of season 13, made his mark as an actor in the television industry. He gained recognition for his versatile roles in popular TV shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Dil se Dil Tak', and 'Babul ka Aangan'. Siddharth's talent and charisma earned him widespread acclaim, and he further gained prominence by emerging victorious in the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Tragically, Siddharth suffered a heart attack, leaving the entire nation in shock. His untimely demise had a profound impact on the internet, as he had become an idol for many who followed his journey on television. His presence in Bigg Boss allowed viewers to feel a personal connection with him, making his loss even more poignant.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his television work, Siddharth had a notable role in the movie 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', which is celebrating its 9th anniversary today. The film, released in 2014, starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and was directed by Shashank Khaitan. 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' quickly became a phenomenon in the country, captivating audiences with its engaging storyline. Siddharth portrayed the character of Angad Bedi, a promising suitor brought by Alia Bhatt's father, who vehemently opposes her relationship with Varun Dhawan's character, 'Humpty' Sharma.

Siddharth brought Angad to life with his exemplary acting skills, capturing the essence of the character with finesse. His portrayal added depth and nuance to the film, showcasing his talent and versatility beyond the realm of television. Many fans took to the internet to remember his performance, with one individual saying, "He is born to stand out (sic.)"

He is born to stand out ð¥



9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/MTHwBfe5KT — ððð¤ð¡ðð«¬°·°â¨ (@SIDWarriorss) July 11, 2023

Memories...â¡

Absolutely stunning in this movie.

He is unforgettable as long as we live there is no way not to remember him...



9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/3ukfEM6TXp — ððð¤ð¡ðð«¬°·°â¨ (@SIDWarriorss) July 11, 2023

The passing of Siddharth Shukla is a tremendous loss for the entertainment industry, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances and endearing moments. His work in both television and films touched the hearts of millions, and he will forever be remembered for his contributions to the world of entertainment.

As fans commemorate the 9th anniversary of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Siddharth's portrayal of Angad Bedi serves as a reminder of his immense talent and the impact he had on the audience. His presence in the film contributed to its success and solidified his position as a versatile actor.