Can't put my finger on a reason: Suniel Shetty speaks up about film boycott trend

Lately, Superstars Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' faced the wrath of the boycott trend as both films failed to perform at the box office

Suniel Shetty. Pic/PTI


Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has spoken up about the ongoing social media boycott trends and why they have had an impact on some of the recently released films. The 'Border' actor was attending an event in Raipur where he answered several questions asked by the media. During the event, speaking about the boycott trend he said, "We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time.


Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can't put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening." Suniel has spoken up amid the increasing trend of boycotting films on social media.


Lately, Superstars Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' faced the wrath of the boycott trend as both films failed to perform at the box office. In 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users put up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan. There is mass hysteria surrounding the new trend with many actors fearing it might affect the business of their films.

