I hate that u were taken from ansh n me so suddenly I don’t know how to sit at home and not have u around…,” he wrote

Picture Courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article I don’t know how to sit at home: Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note after death of his pet ‘Maximus’ x 00:00

Actor Arjun Kapoor is heartbroken following demise of his pet dog ‘Maximus’.

He penned down an emotional note on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun took to Instagram to post photos and videos of Maximus. “The best boy in the world… My Maximus… The kindest the sweetest the bravest the warmest the bestest… I miss u mera bacha… Our home is never gonna be the same ever now…

I hate that u were taken from ansh n me so suddenly I don’t know how to sit at home and not have u around…,” he wrote.

“Death has been cruel to us many times over and this time feels no different… Thank u for all the joy u gave @anshulakapoor & me in the good days and bad…I hope you fubu chocolate & Mom watch over us… take care my friend rest well sleep easy enjoy all ur treats now… I will see u on the other side my Maxxxxuuu.”

In the first picture, Arjun is lying on his bed with Maximus by his side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

In the second frame, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor can be seen smiling at the camera with their pet dog.

Other pictures showed the ‘Kuttey’ actor’s playful moments with his pet.

Several industry friends and fans replied to Arjun’s post with condolences.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda commented, “So so sorry for your loss Arjun. Sending u love!”

“Oh nooo,” actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

Actor Pooja Hegde wrote, “Oh nooo.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy film ‘Kuttey’ alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film ‘The Ladykiller’ along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever