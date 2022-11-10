'I said YES': Malaika Arora hints getting engaged to Arjun Kapoor, posts picture on Instagram

Within minutes, the photo took the internet by storm and netizens were quick to assume that Malaika said yes to Arjun Kapoor’s marriage proposal or she is now engaged to her beau

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor (Pic couretsy: Instagram)

There’s no secret that Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are dating. The power couple who keep netizens engaged with their lovey-dovey vacation pictures, have been dating for a while and have been papped together on several occasions in the city.

Although none of them have ever spoke about their relationship yet, but today Malaika took the internet by storm and how! On Thursday, the ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ hit-maker posted a picture of her and wrote, “I said YES” along with three pink heart emojis in the caption.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen shying while looking away from the camera. Leaving everyone puzzled, Malaika did not share any more details and she neither tagged Arjun in the photo nor mentioned him in the caption.

Within minutes, the photo took the internet by storm and netizens were quick to assume that Malaika said yes to Arjun Kapoor’s marriage proposal or she is now engaged to her beau. Congratulatory wishes started pouring in in Malaika’s comment section.

Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Woahhhhh!! Congratulations!!” with two red hearts. “Woah woah woah!!!”, wrote TV actor Karan Tacker along with a champagne emoji .

Ace photographer Daboo Ratnani posted four red heart emojis. Apart from Daboo, actor Aditi Govitrikar showed her excitement and wrote, “Yay” with a red heart emoji. Shamita Shetty too wished Malaika by saying, “Congratulations” with two red heart emojis.

The couple made their relationship public in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. Both Arjun and Malaika are often seen dodging the question of marriage in interviews and at media events. When Arjun graced the Koffee couch at ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, he made it clear that marriage is not on the cards and he wants to focus on his career.

Arjun who was last seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ will be next seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s ‘Kuttey’ and Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’.

