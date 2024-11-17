Having found a fan in I Want to Talk director Sircar, musician Taba Chake says his philosophical take on life made him suited to compose Abhishek Bachchan’s slice-of-life film

Taba Chake

When Taba Chake stepped into a director’s Mumbai office for a scheduled meeting, he recalled having come across a series of film posters, one among which caught his eye. Madras Cafe (2013) had been among his favourite movies, but it was only then that he learned that the man he was set to meet was the one who had helmed the John Abraham-starrer. “Until then, I didn’t know who Shoojit Sircar was,” recalls Chake. “Madras Cafe is a film that left me impressed. Apart from the fact that it is really nice, it also featured a [fine performance by] John Abraham, who doesn’t do artistic films. He was invested in the art and the role. It made me wonder which director made this person act so well,” recalls Chake, the musical backbone of Sircar’s latest film, the Friday release, I Want to Talk.

Shoojit Sircar (right) Abhishek Bachchan in the film

During the initial interactions, Sircar had curtailed the amount of film-related information that was to be shared with Chake. Having admired the musician’s work, especially his philosophy on life, Sircar, we’re told, did not wish to distract him with details relating to the narrative. “But, he dropped a few hints. They wanted five songs, but I ended up writing more than 15. When I finished the first draft, I sought details like the surrounding in which they were shooting, whether it was a dry area, and if [the protagonist] would be surrounded by vehicles. Visualising these aspects helps me compose. For example, if you listen to the song, Dil ghabraye, you’ll notice that it is a number that comes from the heart; a person wants to say something, but they know they’re simply talking to themselves because, perhaps, they feel rejected. Similarly, the song Musafir was [shot in dry land]. I wanted to retain that aspect. The film [revolves around] a man. Men are known to hide their emotions and pain. So, I wanted the song’s music to tell the story. [I wanted the listener] to feel thirsty, as though they needed water while hearing it. That’s also how I felt when I was composing it.”

Amid a spate of film songs that may appear all too similar, Chake’s compositions are a breath of fresh air. Listening to the soundtrack of Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want to Talk, we’re reminded of the novelty introduced into the industry by Gehraiyaan composers Oaff and Savera, who took Bollywood by storm upon the film’s 2022 release. Chake says it was this novelty in his music that caught the attention of Sircar. The director, he says, appreciated that he refrained from discussing oft-explored subjects of love and heartbreak, choosing instead to create meaningful music. “He said that though he has seen many independent artistes at work, he felt that my song-writing gives hope to people and boosts [their morale] during negative situations. This is why he said this project belonged to me. He said he could visualise my face and hear my voice while thinking about the film.”

Although Chake celebrates the addition of this film to his resume, he wasn’t seeking a project of this nature. “I’m happy living my life independently, and am doing quite well. I am doing several shows each day and have been busy with song-writing assignments throughout the year. Several tours and collaborations are also underway, so I am always busy. While I never imagined a project like that coming my way, I have been keen to compose. I thought I’d get an offer for one song, but bagging the entire film was a huge [accomplishment].”