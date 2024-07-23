Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah Hisaab is an upcoming film that features Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat sharing the screen together

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Shah

Listen to this article If you loved Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Aankhen'; his upcoming film 'Hisaab' is a must-watch x 00:00

If you loved Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Aankhen', his upcoming film 'Hisaab' should be at the top of your must-watch list. Shah, a director known for his intricate storytelling and masterful execution, returns to the genre that won him acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Here’s why Hisaab promises to be an unmissable heist drama for aficionados of the genre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2002, Aankhen is a film that set a high bar for heist dramas in Indian cinema. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Sushmita Sen, revolved around a group of blind men trained to pull off a bank robbery. What made Aankhen stand out was its unique premise, well-etched characters, and the tension that Shah masterfully built throughout the narrative. It wasn’t just a heist film; it was a psychological thriller that delved deep into the characters’ minds, making the audience root for them despite their criminal undertaking.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial prowess lies in his ability to create multi-layered narratives that engage viewers on various levels. Heist dramas are not just about the crime; they’re about the meticulous planning, the execution, and the unexpected twists that can derail even the best-laid plans. Hisaab stars prolific actors like Shefali Shah and Jaideep Alhawat and it will be exciting to see them in this highly anticipated heist drama.

Hisaab is an upcoming film that features Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat sharing the screen together. It's generating quite a buzz due to its talented cast and intriguing storyline.

Shefali and Jaideep have earlier featured together in 'Three of US'. The film is set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Swanand Kirkire featured alongside Shefali and Jaideep in 'Three of US', which is directed by Avinash Arun.

'Three of Us' tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat).

Taking a moment to acknowledge this outpouring of love and support, Shefali wrote on Instagram in January. "Thank you for all the love all of you (well most of you) are showering on 'THREE OF US' it's humbling and overwhelming. The interpretations you'll have of the minutest nuance, registering a look, a line, a gesture, a scene. It shows how deeply the film has affected you. This film was released in the theatres and it didn't do well at all. But on OTT, even though it was released on the 2nd last day of 2023, a lot of you are touting it to be the best film of 2023 and that's a proof of what came from our hearts, will and has touched yours. We created something in complete honesty, giving it our all, baring ourselves which brought on surface your thoughts and feelings, and unhindered truth. Proving the strength of the connection between us and all of you even through a screen. And it just reinstates our faith in what we do, rather who we become, because you all believe it too. And we can't begin to thank you enough for it".