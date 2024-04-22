Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' starring Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan completes 19 years

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah , Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav completed 19 years today

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, a visionary filmmaker, producer, and director has delivered numerous hits and blockbusters and has contributed majorly to the Indian entertainment industry sector. Shah, this year has left an enduring impact on the masses with his widely acclaimed film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'. Besides being a responsible and visionary producer in India, Vipul Amrutlal Shah has touched the hearts of the masses with one of the most loved directorial films 'Waqt: The Race Against Time'.

The comedy-drama film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, and Boman Irani has clocked 19 Yyears since its release. The film follows the emotional and light-hearted journey of the father-son relationship essayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Over the years, the film has gained a cult classic status among audiences and everyone lauded the film for the writing, cinematography, visuals, and strong emotional quotient. The convincing storytelling and the impactful direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah emerged as one of the biggest USPs of the film and this was his third directorial after 'Aankhen' and 'Dariya Chhoru'.

Besides the strong performances from Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan and the writing and direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'Waqt: The Race Against Time" is also remembered for the timeless music by Anu Malik which includes the biggest Holi song of the Indian Cinema Do Me A Favor Let's Play Holi.

Vipul Shah is known for backing films like Aankhen that also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. The film completed 22 years of release earlier this year.

Based on Shah’s Gujarati play Andhalo Pato, the film garnered rave reviews and became an instant box office success. There was a lot of things that was not in favour of the film. Talking about the same, the filmmaker said, "When ‘Aankhen’ was being made, there were bets in the industry that this film would not work. There were too many things against this film. One, Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest star of India, was playing a negative character. All the heroes were blind. Akshay Kumar did not have a romantic track in the film. Three blind guys robbing a bank; who will watch this film in the interiors of India? So, there were a lot of bets and a lot of people discouraged the actors from doing the film."

Meanwhile, following the release of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' and conquering the hearts and box office with 'The Kerala Story', Vipul Amrutlal Shah is ready for bigger films in the pipeline.