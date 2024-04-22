Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Rajesh Khanna told Twinkle to keep an eye on husband Akshay Kumar Bohot hera pheri karta hai
<< Back to Elections 2024

When Rajesh Khanna told Twinkle to keep an eye on husband Akshay Kumar: 'Bohot hera pheri karta hai'

Updated on: 22 April,2024 11:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

When Rajesh Khanna told Twinkle to keep an eye on husband Akshay Kumar: 'Bohot hera pheri karta hai'

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
When Rajesh Khanna told Twinkle to keep an eye on husband Akshay Kumar: 'Bohot hera pheri karta hai'
x
00:00

Days after Raveena Tandon’s video accusing Akshay Kumar of being engaged to multiple women went viral, another one popped up where late actor Rajesh Khanna urged his daughter Twinkle to keep an eye on the superstar who is her husband. 


An old video on Reddit features an interview with Rajesh Khanna where he spoke about his daughter and son-in-law. The actor said, “Iss umar me toh humara jo jamai raja hai vo boht gaata hai. Kabhi vo Bhool Bhulaiya karta hai kabhi Hera Pheri. Bohot hera pheri karta hai. Hera pheri wala he aadmi hai vo. Maine apni beti ko bhi bola hai. Maine kaha hai, “Dekh Tina baba, lagaam kheech k rakhna lekin itni bhi nahi kheechna k toot jae. (At this age, our son-in-law (Akshay Kumar) sings a lot. He sometimes does Bhool Bhulaiya and sometimes Hera Pheri. He does a lot here and there. I have told my daughter, ‘Keep an eye on him. Get hold of him.)”


Once Rajesh khanna said about akshay ❤️😂
byu/Smsma95 inBollyBlindsNGossip


Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He is set to be seen next in 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

He also has the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline. Besides that he has 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Skyforce', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'. 

Akshay will also make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu starrer 'Kannappa'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas, and Mohanlal.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

twinkle khanna rajesh khanna Akshay Kumar raveena tandon Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK