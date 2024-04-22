When Rajesh Khanna told Twinkle to keep an eye on husband Akshay Kumar: 'Bohot hera pheri karta hai'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Pic/Instagram

Days after Raveena Tandon’s video accusing Akshay Kumar of being engaged to multiple women went viral, another one popped up where late actor Rajesh Khanna urged his daughter Twinkle to keep an eye on the superstar who is her husband.

An old video on Reddit features an interview with Rajesh Khanna where he spoke about his daughter and son-in-law. The actor said, “Iss umar me toh humara jo jamai raja hai vo boht gaata hai. Kabhi vo Bhool Bhulaiya karta hai kabhi Hera Pheri. Bohot hera pheri karta hai. Hera pheri wala he aadmi hai vo. Maine apni beti ko bhi bola hai. Maine kaha hai, “Dekh Tina baba, lagaam kheech k rakhna lekin itni bhi nahi kheechna k toot jae. (At this age, our son-in-law (Akshay Kumar) sings a lot. He sometimes does Bhool Bhulaiya and sometimes Hera Pheri. He does a lot here and there. I have told my daughter, ‘Keep an eye on him. Get hold of him.)”

Twinkle is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He is set to be seen next in 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

He also has the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline. Besides that he has 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Skyforce', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Akshay will also make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu starrer 'Kannappa'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas, and Mohanlal.

(With inputs from ANI)