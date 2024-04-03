Twinkle Khanna updated her Instagram with the cutest selfie with her hubby Akshay Kumar after a romantic date night

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Listen to this article Twinkle Khanna goes on a romantic date night with hubby Akshay Kumar, pens sweet note x 00:00

Twinkle Khanna, known for her sharp wit, occasionally shares heartfelt moments with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, on Instagram. Recently, she posted a sweet picture with him, praising his ability to make her laugh even after years of marriage.

About Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's date night

In the selfie, both Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are smiling brightly. Twinkle looks natural without makeup, while Akshay looks handsome in black. She captioned the photo, "After 20 years, he still makes me laugh on date night."

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has netizens confused with her latest post on Instagram. She dropped a post that had her name struck down and replaced by 'Kumar's +1'. The author is married to actor Akshay Kumar. While she did not provide any context to her post, she let the comment section go wild with their guesses.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's date night pic:

About Twinkle Khanna recently

An Instagram user guessed that Khanna's post is about Delhi's government's notification of women requiring a NOC from their husband to use their maiden surname. The user wrote, "For those who don’t know that from now on a government notification is required by a married women to obtain a no-objection certification from their husbands if they wish to legally change their surnames back to their maiden names which was challenged before the Delhi High Court on Thursday.Welcome to new India".

Meanwhile , some thought it was how Khanna was referred to in the pre-wedding invitation of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that was held recently. "Invitation to Ambani’s pre wedding?" asked a user. Akshay Kumar was present for the grand Ambani event in Jamnagar but Twinkle and their kids were missing while most other actors attended the event with their better halves and kids.

Not just the post, Twinkle also edited her Instagram display picture with a tag that read 'Kumar's +1' and changed her bio to 'Move over Mrs. Funnybones, say hi to Kumar’s +1'.

On the work front, Twinkle launched her fourth book in November last year. Titled 'Welcome to Paradise', it is a collection of short stories centered around women at a crossroads in their lives and dealing with themes around marriage, parenthood, death, loneliness and love – all written with Khanna’s trademark humour and wry observations. These stories are, in one way or another, homage to her Ismaili nani and the world she inhabited.