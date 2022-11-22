×
IFFI 2022: Kartik Aaryan's father imitates 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' step

Updated on: 22 November,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kartik performed at the opening ceremony of IFFI on Sunday. He set the stage on fire with some of his most iconic songs including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track and the recent Kaala Jaadu from his upcoming release Freddy.

Kartik Aaryan. Pic- Instagram


It's always a special feeling for parents to see their children performing on stage. Actor Kartik Aaryan's parents experienced similar emotions while witnessing their son's live act at the 53rd International Film Festival of India.


Kartik performed at the opening ceremony of IFFI on Sunday. He set the stage on fire with some of his most iconic songs including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track and the recent Kaala Jaadu from his upcoming release Freddy.



Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari and father Manish Tiwari were seated in front row and they were literally beaming with joy on seeing Kartik grooving to his peppy tracks.


From constantly clapping to hooting, Kartik's parents, undoubtedly, acted as his biggest cheerleaders.

In one of the videos captured by ANI, Kartik's father is even seen imitating his son's famous hookstep from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track. Isn't it adorable?

Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Freddy', which also stars Alaya F. The film isbout the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.It is scheduled to release on November 21. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

