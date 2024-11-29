IFFI 2024: Shriya Saran shares her experience of shooting for a song with Suriya

Shriya Saran opened up on her upcoming song with Tamil cinema superstar Suriya and shared her experience of shooting for the track

South Indian actress Shriya Saran opened up on her upcoming song with Tamil cinema superstar Suriya and shared her experience of shooting for the track. While speaking to the media at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Thursday, Shriya said, "I did a song in Surya sir's movie. It was lovely shooting for it. I think the song is coming out in December. That's what I was told last."

As for IFFI 2024, the closing ceremony saw the attendance of eminent personalities such as director Ramesh Sippy, actor Pratik Gandhi, actress and politician Jaya Prada, Rupali Ganguly and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others. Sharing her experience of attending the festival, actress and politician Jaya Prada shared, "I am feeling proud and grateful that I have been invited to attend such a big platform."

Rupali added, " I am so proud to be a part of it. And it's my first time here and coming here as a jury member for the Web series. It feels I just feel so honoured." The festival, which began on November 20, showcased over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, three international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers paid tribute to four Indian cinema legends to mark their 100th birth anniversaries: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi. The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concludes today, November 28.

