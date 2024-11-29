Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > IFFI 2024 Shriya Saran shares her experience of shooting for a song with Suriya

IFFI 2024: Shriya Saran shares her experience of shooting for a song with Suriya

Updated on: 29 November,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Panaji
ANI |

Top

Shriya Saran opened up on her upcoming song with Tamil cinema superstar Suriya and shared her experience of shooting for the track

IFFI 2024: Shriya Saran shares her experience of shooting for a song with Suriya

Shriya Saran

Listen to this article
IFFI 2024: Shriya Saran shares her experience of shooting for a song with Suriya
x
00:00

South Indian actress Shriya Saran opened up on her upcoming song with Tamil cinema superstar Suriya and shared her experience of shooting for the track. While speaking to the media at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Thursday, Shriya said, "I did a song in Surya sir's movie. It was lovely shooting for it. I think the song is coming out in December. That's what I was told last."


As for IFFI 2024, the closing ceremony saw the attendance of eminent personalities such as director Ramesh Sippy, actor Pratik Gandhi, actress and politician Jaya Prada, Rupali Ganguly and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others. Sharing her experience of attending the festival, actress and politician Jaya Prada shared, "I am feeling proud and grateful that I have been invited to attend such a big platform."


Rupali added, " I am so proud to be a part of it. And it's my first time here and coming here as a jury member for the Web series. It feels I just feel so honoured." The festival, which began on November 20, showcased over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, three international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.


Notably, the organisers paid tribute to four Indian cinema legends to mark their 100th birth anniversaries: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi. The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concludes today, November 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south india shriya saran suriya bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK