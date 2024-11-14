The line-up for Golden Peacock at IFFI features 12 international titles and 3 Indian titles each selected for its unique perspective, voice and artistry

The Goat Life

The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will see 15 films competing for the coveted title of Golden Peacock. The line-up features 12 international titles and 3 Indian titles each selected for its unique perspective, voice and artistry.

Presenting the best of global and Indian cinema, each of these films offers a unique take on human values, culture and the art of storytelling. The films include ‘Fear & Trembling’ from Iran, ‘Gulizar’ from Turkey, ‘Holy Cow’ from France, ‘I am Nevenka’ from Spain, ‘Panopticon’ from the USA, ‘Pierce’ from Singapore, ‘Red Path’ from Tunisia, ‘Shepherds’ a joint production from Canada and France, ‘The New Year That Never Came’ from Romania, ‘Toxic’ from Lithuania, ‘Waves’ from Czech Republic, ‘Who Do I Belong To’ a joint production from Tunisia and Canada, ‘The Goat Life’ from India, ‘Article 370’ from India and ‘Raavsaheb’ from India.

This year’s Golden Peacock Jury is led by the acclaimed Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and also includes Singaporean director Anthony Chen, British-American producer Elizabeth Karlsen, Spanish producer Fran Borgia, and legendary Australian Film editor Jill Bilcock.

The jury will determine winners in categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and the Special Jury Prize. The winning film will take home a prize of Rs. 40 lacs along with one of the festival's top honours. This year’s line-up spans across themes and genres, with films that take us into uncharted territories, challenge perceptions, and amplify new voices. The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

