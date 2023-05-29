Hrithik Roshan was introduced as the 'Greek God Of Bollywood' when he arrived for the green carpet of IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The reaction by a paparazzo had Roshan in splits

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/Colors TV

Listen to this article IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan bursts out in laughter as paparazzi says 'Abe chilla mat' on green carpet x 00:00

It was a big night for Hrithik Roshan at the recently concluded IIFA 2023. The actor went home with the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2022 film 'Vikram Vedha'. However, before the awards, the actor graced the green carpet to get clicked by the paparazzi. While the actor was seen giving intense pose for the paparazzi, a comment by a paparazzo had him in splits.

The Indian paparazzi recently went viral for their hilarious one liners at the NMACC event in Mumbai in April. The paparazzi, in an attempt to get the attention of the many celebrities who attended the grand launch, had hilarious things to say. At the IIFA 2023 green carpet in Abu Dhabi, a paparazzi instantly said, 'Abe chilla mat' when an anchor introduced Hrithik as 'Greek God of Bollywood' loudly on the mic. This reaction by the paparazzo was noticed by Roshan who burst out laughing. The paparazzi were later seen asking Roshan about how he is and the actor extended the courtesy back.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Hrithik also won the Best Actor award later that night. In his acceptance speech, the superstar said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

"I love you guys...I will never take you for granted," he added. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil project with the same title, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the original 'Vikram Vedha', have directed the remake. During his speech, Hrithik also gave a shout-out to Pushkar and Gayathri.

In the coming months, Hrithik will be seen in a different avatar in 'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He also has 'War 2' with Jr NTR in the pipeline.