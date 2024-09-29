Rani Mukerji played the character of an immigrant mother, who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children

Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Pics/IIFA)

Listen to this article IIFA 2024 winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag top acting awards, Animal wins best film x 00:00

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. After the IIFA Utsavam on Frday night that honoured talents of south cinema, on Saturday the artists of the Hindi film industry were honoured. While Shah Rukh Khan turned host for the grand evening celebrating talents from the industry, many actors also put up energetic dance performances. From Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Prabhu Deva to Ananya Panday, celebrities put their best foot forward when it came to dance.

Excitement reached its peak with the announcement of the winners. The year 2023 was truly the year of Shah Rukh Khan as he had not one but three blockbusters- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Therefore, it did not come as a surprise when he bagged the Best Actor award. Rani Mukerji bagged the Best Actress for her nuanced performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal that was among the biggest box office hits of the year was announced the Best Film of the year.

Below is the complete list of winners in the popular category at IIFA 2024:

Complete List of IIFA 2024 Winners

1. Best Picture

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga-Animal

2. Direction

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail

3. Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Rani Mukerji- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

4. Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan

5. Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

6. Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor-Animal

7. Performance In A Negative Role

Bobby Deol-Animal

8. Music Direction

Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal

9. Playback Singer (Male)

Bhupinder Babbal- Arjan Vailly-Animal

10. Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao- Chaleya-Jawan

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won big at the event for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.