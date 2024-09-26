Triptii Dimri finally talks about her experience of working in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. She also talks about her upcoming projects and how acting helps her have diverse life experiences

Triptii Dimri (Pic/Instagram)

Since its release in December 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' has been sparking controversies. Triptii Dimri attended the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 on September 25 and spoke about why she chose to play Zoya in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. In the film, she played a small role where she is sent to lure Ranbir's character and keep him distracted. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Vishal Mishra's 'Pehle Bhi Main' was one of the highlights of the film. Her portrayal of Zoya left a deep impact on the audience earning her the title of 'national crush' and 'Bhabhi 2'.

Triptii said, "For me, I don't like staying in my comfort zone. With Bulbbul and Qala, I found that comfort, and while I love drama, being on those sets always energised me. However, when Animal came along, I found it truly challenging. As an actor, it's important to take on something that pushes you. Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I’m always looking for roles that offer something different."

The 'Animal' actor also mentioned how acting lets her have varied life experiences by exploring different emotions in a character. She also emphasised the importance of not judging the character as everyone has different sides of them- the good, the bad and the ugly.

Triptii on her minimal interaction on social media

The actor who was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in 'Bad Newz' said that she won't choose projects out of desperation. When asked about her scanty social media presence, she discussed the significance of authenticity and projecting the real self in her life. "I think this is just who I am as a person. I am a very private person. I sometimes don't reply to my team. I just do my thing. I post when I feel like because that is real life. I don’t want to put a fake picture of myself. That is where you find a connection with the audience by showing them who you really are."

When asked about her dream role, she mentioned the desire to portray a mythological character. She mentions how the love she received after the success of Vanga's gore thriller was totally unexpected and she was surprised by it. She also expressed her admiration towards Jaya Bachchan, Madhubala and Meena Kumari.

Triptii Dimri's work front

Tripti's next two movies are set to release in the next month. She has worked alongside Rajkumar Rao in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which is releasing on October 11. She is also a part of the third installment of Anees Bazmee's successful 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' series alongside Vidya Balan and Kartik Aryan which is releasing on Diwali.