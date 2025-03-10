Nitanshi Goel won the award, beating several prominent names, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, and Shraddha Kapoor

In Pic: Nitanshi Goel at IIFA

Listen to this article Nitanshi Goel breaks down as she beats Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt & other leading actresses at IIFA 2025 x 00:00

Nitanshi Goel, who rose to prominence with her recently released film Laapataa Ladies, was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) at IIFA 2025. Nitanshi Goel won the award, beating several prominent names, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, and Shraddha Kapoor. After Nitanshi was announced as the winner at the IIFA ceremony, she broke down in tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitanshi Goel on receiving the award

While Nitanshi was nominated for Laapataa Ladies, the other nominees were Alia Bhatt for Jigra, Katrina Kaif for Merry Christmas, Yami Gautam for Article 370, and Shraddha Kapoor for Stree 2.

Considering it was her first film, winning an award with a debut performance isn’t easy. While speaking to ANI about the win, she said, "I wasn't expecting this," adding, "I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them. I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received." Asked about the emotional moment when she couldn't hold back tears, she revealed, "It's become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful."

Nitanshi received the award from ace actors Boman Irani and Bobby Deol. The actress looked stunning in a ruby-red gown. After receiving the award, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "I dedicate this to my mom, to everyone who loved Phool, to those who accepted me—Nitanshi and Phool. A special thanks to Kiran ma'am, Aamir sir, and the entire team of Laapataa Ladies. And of course, the universe for making this happen."

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, released internationally as Lost Ladies, is a 2023 Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao. It tells the story of two newlywed brides who are mistakenly exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes. The film, which also stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, garnered praise for its compelling story and performances.

Although it did not make it to the longlist for the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, Laapataa Ladies continues to win hearts worldwide.