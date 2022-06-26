IIFA Awards 2022: Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan 'uncle'

In a clip shared on Colors channel's Instagram, Sara says that she wants to launch a brand
Sara Ali Khan and Salman Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was seen goofing around with superstar Salman Khan by calling him "uncle" in a promo for IIFA Awards 2022. In a clip shared on Colors channel's Instagram, Sara says that she wants to launch a brand.
She adds: "Salman uncle ke saath (with Salman uncle)".
The 'Dabangg' star replies: "Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone)."
Sara then says, "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?)"
Salman replies: "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone)."
To which Sara says: "You told me to call you uncle."
Sara and Salman then dance to 'Tan Tana Tan Tan'.
Held in Abu Dhabi, the star-studded event saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday.
