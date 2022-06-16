Breaking News
Is Sara Ali Khan teaming up with Anees Bazmee and Dinesh Vijan soon?

Updated on: 16 June,2022 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The 'Kedarnath' actress was spotted at Maddock Films and Anees Bazmee's office but no official confirmation is made yet

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Sara Ali Khan will soon be teaming up with Vicky Kaushal for a film. And now, the question is- Is she teaming up with Anees Bazmee and Dinesh Vijan soon? The 'Kedarnath' actress was spotted at Maddock Films and Anees Bazmee's office but no official confirmation is made yet.


 
 
 
 
 
