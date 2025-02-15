Today, on February 15, Ileana D’Cruz confirmed the news and announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Michael Dolan

It was earlier at the beginning of the year when Ileana D’Cruz's New Year post grabbed eyeballs and sparked rumours that the Rustom actress is pregnant with her second child. Today, on February 15, D’Cruz confirmed the news and announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Michael Dolan. While taking to her Instagram stories, Ileana shared a picture of her midnight snack and antacid and wrote a caption that caught our attention.

Ileana D’Cruz confirm second pregnancy

While sharing the picture of her snacks, Ileana wrote, "Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant," and confirmed that she is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time.

Earlier on January 1, D’Cruz shared a video to wish everyone a happy New Year. In the blink-and-miss October appearance, Ileana can be seen holding a pregnancy test kit and looking into the camera, visibly happy. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more (sic).”

Ileana’s son Koa turns 1

The actress celebrated the first birthday of her son with Michael in August last year. The actress took to her Instagram last night and dropped cute pictures of her baby boy, Koa Phoenix, as she celebrated his first birthday. Through her post, Ileana took a trip down memory lane and shared some cute pictures with her fans.

The first picture shows Phoenix’s back, while another photo has Koa enjoying a delicious cake. One photograph has Koa sleeping on his mama’s stomach, and another has him posing with his mom and dad. While sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Where did the time go?? Just like that, my baby is 1.”

After announcing her pregnancy, the actress, for the longest time, kept the identity of her partner a secret. For the unversed, a DNA India article disclosed the identity of Ileana’s mystery partner, Michael Dolan, as well as the fact that he and the actress are already married. According to rumors, the couple married in a secret ceremony on May 13 of this year, four weeks before Ileana revealed her pregnancy on social media.