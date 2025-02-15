Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ileana DCruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan

Updated on: 15 February,2025 06:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Today, on February 15, Ileana D’Cruz confirmed the news and announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan

In Pic: Ileana Dcruz

Listen to this article
Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan
x
00:00

It was earlier at the beginning of the year when Ileana D’Cruz's New Year post grabbed eyeballs and sparked rumours that the Rustom actress is pregnant with her second child. Today, on February 15, D’Cruz confirmed the news and announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Michael Dolan. While taking to her Instagram stories, Ileana shared a picture of her midnight snack and antacid and wrote a caption that caught our attention.



Ileana D’Cruz confirm second pregnancy


While sharing the picture of her snacks, Ileana wrote, "Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant," and confirmed that she is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time.

Earlier on January 1, D’Cruz shared a video to wish everyone a happy New Year. In the blink-and-miss October appearance, Ileana can be seen holding a pregnancy test kit and looking into the camera, visibly happy. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more (sic).”

Ileana’s son Koa turns 1

The actress celebrated the first birthday of her son with Michael in August last year. The actress took to her Instagram last night and dropped cute pictures of her baby boy, Koa Phoenix, as she celebrated his first birthday. Through her post, Ileana took a trip down memory lane and shared some cute pictures with her fans.

The first picture shows Phoenix’s back, while another photo has Koa enjoying a delicious cake. One photograph has Koa sleeping on his mama’s stomach, and another has him posing with his mom and dad. While sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Where did the time go?? Just like that, my baby is 1.”

After announcing her pregnancy, the actress, for the longest time, kept the identity of her partner a secret. For the unversed, a DNA India article disclosed the identity of Ileana’s mystery partner, Michael Dolan, as well as the fact that he and the actress are already married. According to rumors, the couple married in a secret ceremony on May 13 of this year, four weeks before Ileana revealed her pregnancy on social media.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ileana Dcruz Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK