Ileana revealed that she is married to US-based Michael Dolan. The two welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023.

Ileana D'Cruz Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ileana D'Cruz confirms marriage with Michael Dolan: 'He's seen me through my worst times' x 00:00

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is back at the movies with the film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ alongside Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Vidya Balan, has now revealed that she is married to US-based Michael Dolan. Ileana welcomed her first child, baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023.

Ileana has been a part of movies like ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Raid’, and ‘The Big Bull’ to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ileana has remained tight-lipped about her relationship, in an interview with India Today the actress confirmed her marriage with Michael. She said, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana also revealed that Michael has been with her in the good and bad times as her constant support.

"He's seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He's just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he's just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day,” she added.

Earlier, reports suggested that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Ileana was previously in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is an emotional rollercoaster with witty dialogues and a web of relationships. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, it was released on April 19.

Before this, Ileana D’Cruz starred in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda, released on Women's Day, March 8. The movie, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, also features Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in crucial roles. The film revolves around the issue of obsession with fair skin, portraying Ileana as a dark-complexioned girl facing challenges in marriage.

(With inputs from Agencies)