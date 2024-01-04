Ileana D'Cruz reveals if she is married to baby daddy Michael Dolan, says, 'I'm not comfortable with people talking rubbish'

Ileana opened up about her move to the US with her baby to live with her baby daddy, Michael Dolan. She spoke about all things relationships, motherhood, and complications

Ileana D'Cruz with her baby daddy Michael Dolan, Source/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz is enjoying the bliss of parenthood. The actress gave birth to her joy, baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan, in 2023, and ever since, the actress has given her audience an open glimpse into her joy of motherhood. Ileana opened up about her move to the US with her baby to live with her baby daddy, Michael Dolan. She spoke about all things relationships, motherhood, and complications.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals if she is married to baby daddy Michael Dolan

In an interview with The Times of India, Ileana shared that she had set up home in a 'big happy bubble' and showered praise on her mother for sticking by her side during her pregnancy. When asked about her partner, Ileana revealed if she is married to baby daddy Michael Dolan or not, she shared that he is 'amazing' and that she never has to explain things to him. Upon being asked if she married Michael in May 2023, Ileana said, "It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?” Talking about how a previous public relationship was dissected in the spotlight, she continued, "It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn’t like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family."

Ileana even opened up about postpartum depression, saying, She shared that no one can prepare a new mother for that feeling; she shared a story saying, "‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him."

Ileana raved about her partner, calling him “absolutely lovely” and a “big support.”

Ileana D'Cruz and her relationship with Michael Dolan

On the birth of her son on August 1, an elated Ileana shared on Instagram, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” Earlier in June, she had announced her pregnancy alongside a blurred picture with Michael, expressing, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful blessing...I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you.”

Discussing her partner, Ileana had previously written how he had been a pillar of support during her long and arduous pregnancy, “And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack...And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Ileana took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures with her boyfriend from their date night during the ninth month of her pregnancy. This was also the first time she revealed what her beau looked like. She shared a couple of happy selfies with her boyfriend. However, Ileana did not tag the account of her boyfriend or mention his name in the post.