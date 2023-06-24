On Friday, the 'Barfi' actor conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram account where she answered several fans' questions

Ileana D'Cruz flaunting her baby bump, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ileana D'Cruz talks about her pregnancy journey, calls it "humbling" x 00:00

Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who frequently shares glimpses of flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow has now shared some views about her pregnancy journey. On Friday, the 'Barfi' actor conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram account where she answered several fans' questions. One of the fans asked about her pregnancy journey to which she replied, "Honestly, there's so much to say regarding this journey but if I had to sum it up in one word -Humbling.

She concluded, "May get more into detail if it's something you guys want to know more about." Another user also asked about what is she craving for the most, ice cream or pizza. On this, she replied, "Honestly, just good old Indian food! Haven't had a good butter chicken and naan in a while. Miss the food in Bombay." She also replied to a question where a fan asked, "What was your feeling when you heard the heartbeat of your baby for the first time?"

Calling it 'One of the most beautiful moments', she wrote, "One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can't even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full grown baby soon."

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Rumours about their relationship started buzzing when the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. However, there has been no official comment from the couple

Even though Ileana has not revealed her mystery man yet, she often takes to Instagram to share photographs and personal reflections on her journey of pregnancy. A few weeks ago, she posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini soaking up some sunshine with her 'baby nugget' on her babymoon. In another post, she also opened up about the joys and uncertainties that travel with the mother throughout the pregnancy period, and penned a note of gratitude for her partner who had been a pillar of emotional support during this time.

"And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore", she wrote.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

(with inputs from IANS)