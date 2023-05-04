Ileana took to her Instagram story and shared a video, in which she gave a sneak peek into her pregnancy phase. The actor can be seen with a cup while she relaxes in bed and also showed his dog in the video

Ileana D Cruz. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article This is how mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz enjoying her pregnancy phase x 00:00

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz on Thursday dropped a relaxing video of herself and her pet.

Ileana took to her Instagram story and shared a video, in which she gave a sneak peek into her pregnancy phase. The actor can be seen with a cup while she relaxes in bed and also showed his dog in the video.

In the end, she also gave a glimpse of her tummy.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Life lately.”

Ileana also shared a picture of her dog sleeping and captioned it “Apparently this is comfortable?

Recently, the actor gave her fans a glimpse of how she is satisfying her cravings during pregnancy.

Taking to Insta story, Ileana dropped a couple of pictures of a black forest cake made by her sister.

Sharing the yummy cake picture, she wrote, “Preggy Perks. Especially because your sister makes the best Black Forest cake ever.”

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child.

Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner.

Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo’s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz announces she is all set to welcome her first child, see post

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in ‘Unfair And Lovely’ with Randeep Hooda.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever