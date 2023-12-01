Imran Khan calls 'Luck' 'horrible film', says, he was ‘tarred and feathered’ after it flopped

Imran Khan often takes to Instagram to reflect on his movies and admit his inner musings to the public who adores him. This time Imran Khan took to the IFP YouTube channel to talk about a film that did not do so well at the box office, 'Luck'

In an interview with the IFP YouTube channel, Imran Khan confessed how he has been rewatching his recent work and was pleased to realise how progressive Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Break Ke Baad were for their time. Although he did not have any nice things to say about 'Luck', a movie that was released in 2009. He admitted the film got new life when he took to Instagram to post about the movie, like he does. What he did not expect, however, was the reception it earned from the audience.

“You don’t understand how weird this is to me. When the film was released, it was a disaster. They tarred and feathered me; they took me out back to shoot me behind the latrines for taking part in such a horrible film,” he said. The actor stopped to take a moment, and then he continued, “To hear someone say ‘woohoo’ about the film is weird. I assume you’re not being facetious."

“It’s quite a journey to reshape your perspective on something like that; to me, this was a horrible, shameful film, and I should be ashamed of it. But yet, someone says, ‘Hey, I like it; I enjoy it’. That’s remarkable; it makes me feel like that wasn’t time wasted.” Imran Khan added.

When posed with the burning question of why he decided to make his return to the world after such a long hiatus, the actor said, "All of this assumes that I’ve got a plan and I know what I’m doing. I don’t have a plan, and I don’t really know what I’m doing. I’m just winging it,” the actor talked about his Instagram journey and how the #LautAaoImran campaign took over the platform.