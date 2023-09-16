Imran Khan says he 'shouldered most of the responsibility' of 'Once Upon Ay Time In A Mumbai Dobaara's underwhelming response

Imran Khan recalled shooting for the film 'Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaaraa' and how they shot for the film until two weeks before the film's release

Actor Imran Khan, most widely known for his role in 'Jaane Tu Yaa...Jaane Na', announced that he would be making a comeback to the movies. He was last seen on screen in the film Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015. After a disappointing performance of the film at the box office, Khan was not seen in any movie and was also missing from social events.

Ever since the comeback announcement, Imran has been sharing inside stories from the making of his movies. On Saturday, Imran shared stills from 'Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaaraa' which also starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sharing BTS stills from the film, Khan wrote, "Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara (that's the official spelling, zoom in on the poster if you don't believe me) was a tricky film. It was perceived and marketed as a gangster movie, but I had always seen it as a tragic romance; while the characters are gangsters, the plot is entirely driven by the love story, not the cops vs robbers stuff."

"I was excited about the retro vibe of the film, and I took a lot of styling cues from Anil Kapoor (Mashaal) and Jackie Shroff (Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri) in their 80's glory. I grew out my sideburns and mustache in an attempt to be authentic... but it was not to be. While I was initially scheduled to wrap shooting on this film in January 2013, and begin the shoot for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein the next month, the schedules stretched till August of that year, and we were still on set filming scenes two weeks before release! This meant that after filming about 30% of my scenes, I had to shave and get a haircut so I could start GTPM, and complete the rest of OUATIM with hair extensions, fake sideburns and a glued-on mustache. It's easy to catch, now that you're looking for it," he added.

"The film was not very well received upon release, and I shouldered most of the responsibility... but that never tarnished the affection I felt for my team mates. @akshaykumar was the very definition of Movie Star cool, and is probably the strongest human being I've met in real life... this dude's forearms are as thick as my calves, seriously. And I loved @aslisona from the first day. Fearless and unrestrained as an actor, and utterly devoid of any self-importance," Khan concluded.