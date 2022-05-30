In a sequin saree, Rakul Preet Singh is 'in a blingtastic mood'

Breaking News
30 May,2022
Sharing the snaps, Rakul wrote, "In a Blingtastic mood"

Rakul Preet Singh. Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah


Actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Sunday, share some stunning photos of herself, on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Runway 34' actor set Instagram ablaze, as she drops some steaming hot pictures of herself where she could be seen wearing a shimmery saree, paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and posing for the camera.


 
 
 
 
 
