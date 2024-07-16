Sonu Sood spent some quality time with the students who topped Uttarakhand's board exams, enjoying some delicious samosas with them

In Pic: Sonu Sood with children

In Pic: Sonu Sood enjoys delicious samosas with Uttarakhand's board exams toppers

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood recently spent time with a group of students who topped Uttarakhand's board exams. These students were rewarded with a Mumbai tour for their academic excellence, during which they got a chance to meet and interact with Sood. During the meet and greet, Sonu spent some quality time with the kids, enjoying some delicious samosas with them.

Sonu took to his Instagram and shared a video and a picture of himself with these bright talents and wrote, "Was such a pleasure meeting these talented kids from Uttarakhand who were rewarded with a holiday to Mumbai for their academic excellence. Boarding an aircraft for the first time is always a special experience, and I was delighted to share some happy moments with them. There is nothing more satisfying than giving back to society. Jai Hind."

He also made these little kids feel special by exclusively showing them the trailer of his upcoming release, 'Fateh'. In the video that Sonu shared on his Instagram story, the actor can be seen chatting with the children.

Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of 'Fateh', which will see him wear multiple hats as the lead actor, writer, director, and producer. 'Fateh', which marks Sood’s directorial debut, is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Fateh' features Naseeruddin Shah as a hacker and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead actress. 'Fateh' aims to set a new benchmark for action films in the Indian film industry.

While sharing Naseeruddin’s reaction to 'Fateh', Sonu had shared, “When I narrated the script and showed him the rushes, he liked them. He felt that it looked ‘international,’ and said he’d love to be part of it. He plays a role that is integral to the story and is layered and complex. No one else could have done justice to this role. If he had turned it down, I would have removed this character.”

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. With 'Fateh', Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.