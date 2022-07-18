Kareena Kapoor being touristy in Italy as Saif Ali Khan enjoys pool time with Taimur

Kareena is currently in Ponte Vecchio in Italy. On Sunday she posted a few photos on her Instagram stories. Dressed in a comfortable yet cool pink and white hoodie co-ord set, Bebo looked fresh as she posed for the camera

Picture courtesy/Kareena Kapoor's Instagram account

Kareena Kapoor is having the time of her life as she vacations with her husband Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh in Italy. Kareena has been on a picture-posting spree ever since she kicked off her vacation in June. She was in London earlier, for almost a month and she made sure to keep her Instagram fans and followers updated by sharing glimpses from her dreamy vacation.

Kareena is currently in Ponte Vecchio in Italy. On Sunday she posted a few photos on her Instagram stories. Dressed in a comfortable yet cool pink and white hoodie co-ord set, Bebo looked fresh as she posed for the camera. She posted three photos and wrote 'Life is beautiful' in them. In the last picture, Bebo has little Jeh by her side.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan meets West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge; Kareena says "Genius"

And while Bebo was out being all touristy, exploring the streets of Ponte Vecchio, looks like Saif and Taimur stayed back and enjoyed some pool time! Kareena shared a photo of 'her boys' on the next Instagram story and wrote, "Meanwhile..." Earlier, Kareena was seen relishing some yummy gelato with son Taimur. Well, going by the current pictures, one can surely say that Kareena is doing full justice to the famous saying - "When in Rome, do as the Romans do!"

Kareena has on several occasions expressed her love for Italy. In 2020, when Italy was badly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, she posted a photo of herself and Saif standing right outside the famous Colleseum and wrote, "Amore, Italy. My love and I are praying for you all". Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor drops a glimpse of 'father', 'godfather', 'son' from Winchester

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever