IN PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin reunite to celebrate 10 years of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'

'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' directed by Ayan Mukerji is one of the most memorable Hindi films of all times. The film completed 10 years of release on May 31. Marking the iconic milestone, the team of the film took to social media to share their love for the film and celebrate. Well, it seems like the celebrations were not limited to a virtual acknowledgement. The whole team of the film gathered together on Wednesday evening to celebrate it.

Giving a treat to fans, Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to share pictures from the grand reunion. Apart from the primary cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin also present at the reunion were Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kunal Roy Kapur, Manish Malhotra among others.

Sharing pictures from the reunion party, Ayan wrote, "Last night".

On Wednesday, director Ayan Mukerji penned a pretty long note where he called the movie his 'second child'. “YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me,” he wrote.

Karan Johar, on Wednesday, shared a video on his Instagram, which compiles some of the most memorable moments from the movie. He said, "Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!!#10YearsOfYJHD.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in the year 2013 and has been the youth's favourite since then. The story revolved around the lives of Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) who had a love-hate relationship in the beginning but ended up together. The movie also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin as important characters in the film. The movie was a complete package of friendship, love, drama, laughter and relationships.