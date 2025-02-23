Several celebs are die-hard cricket fans—from Pushpa director Sukumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Avneet Kaur to Chiranjeevi—many have reached Dubai to watch Ind vs Pak match

In Pic: Chiranjeevi, Avneet Kaur & Munawar Faruqui

Listen to this article Sunny Deol, Chiranjeevi, Munawar Faruqui enjoy Ind vs Pak match in Dubai; Varun Dhawan turns his home into stadium x 00:00

India vs Pakistan match? The excitement is at its peak! With such a grand match happening, it's guaranteed that cricket enthusiasts will come in full force to watch it live. And for those who couldn't make it to the stadium, there's no doubt that every screen has the match playing on TV.

Several celebs are die-hard cricket fans—from Pushpa director Sukumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Avneet Kaur to Chiranjeevi—many have reached the stadium. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and others are enjoying the match from the comfort of their homes.

Celebrities at Dubai Stadium

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and director Sukumar were spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, watching the grand match live. Pictures of them, fully focused on the game, have been circulating online.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, also reached the Dubai stadium to cheer for Team India. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture from the stadium. Apart from Sonam, Munawar Faruqui and Avneet Kaur also joined many others to witness the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

Among the many at the stadium was British singer Jasmin Walia. Jasmin is rumored to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya. However, neither of them has reacted to the growing speculations.

Bollywood star Sunny Deol and former Indian captain MS Dhoni were spotted together, enjoying the high-voltage India vs Pakistan from ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. A viral video shows Deol and Dhoni sharing a warm moment before settling in to watch the game. Fans have dubbed it the ultimate crossover, bringing together Bollywood’s action hero and cricket’s coolest finisher.

Celebrities who enjoyed match online

While several celebs arrived at the stadium to watch the match live, a few enthusiasts who couldn't make it to Dubai chose to enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes.

Varun Dhawan turned his home into a stadium, with his daughter and dog Joey as his watch partners. While sharing a picture, Dhawan wrote, "#IndiaVsPakistan I used to watch with my dad, now she’s cheering for #TeamIndia with me."

Ananya Panday, who is busy shooting for her projects, didn’t let anything come between her and her love for cricket. She was seen watching the match on her phone while her team did her makeup. While sharing the video, Panday wrote, "Shooting can’t stop me from cheering. Let’s goooooo!" Hina Khan also shared that she was enjoying the India vs Pakistan match live from her home.

Pakistan finished their innings with a total of 241 runs. Meanwhile, India has currently scored 99 runs with the loss of 1 wicket, needing about 143 runs in 33 overs to win the ODI.