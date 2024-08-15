Independence Day 2024: Over the years, Anil Kapoor has played many iconic roles. Here we look at films where he impressed with his patriotic roles onscreen

Whether it’s becoming the Chief Minister for a day in ‘Nayak’ or portraying an Indian Air Force officer in ‘Fighter’, Anil Kapoor has often left a lasting impact on his audiences with his roles. On Independence Day, here's revisiting some of his films that have taken his fans through unforgettable and emotional experiences.

Karma: This 1986 film is one of the most revisited films featuring Dilip Kumar in the lead role in which Anil Kapoor as Johnny portrayed a loyal and patriotic individual who is deeply committed to his country. He is shown as someone who stands up against corruption and injustice, making him a central figure in the film's narrative.

1942 A Love Story: Anil Kapoor delivers a powerful performance as a young revolutionary involved in the Indian independence movement. His character falls in love with a girl (Manisha Koirala) from a wealthy family, and their romance unfolds amidst the political turmoil of the era. Kapoor masterfully navigates the complexities of love and patriotism, bringing depth to his role against the backdrop of a critical period in India's history.

Nayak: In one of his most powerful roles ever, Anil Kapoor turns into the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day and uses his position to challenge corruption and reform the system. Kapoor's portrayal of a leader dedicated to bridging the gap between the common man and the political establishment showcases how one individual's integrity and determination can bring meaningful change.

Fighter: Kapoor's role in this Siddharth Anand-directorial stood out as one of a kind with the megastar receiving heap of praises for his portrayal of Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh. His character's authoritative demeanor coupled with the actor's commanding screen presence brought a sense of gravitas and intensity to the role, effectively conveying the complexities of a high-ranking air force officer.

Pukar: What happens when a solider has to go against love of his life for the country? Kapoor's portrayal of Major Jaidev Rajvansh is a perfect blend of strength and vulnerability, capturing the internal and external conflicts faced by his character. His role is integral to the film's exploration of themes such as patriotism, sacrifice, and the impact of conflict on individuals and their families.

Kapoor is set to captivate audiences once again in his upcoming film, ‘Subedaar’, which is poised to become yet another much-celebrated role of the cinema icon. This film marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni.