Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the father-son duo, were seen in the corporate box at the stadium enjoying the match. Aamir was also present at the stadium

In Pic: Abhishek, Amitabh & Aamir. Pic/X

Listen to this article Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan watch India vs England T20 match at Wankhede Stadium x 00:00

The final T20 match between India and England is taking place in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on February 2, and not just normal fans but many superstars have also arrived to witness the match in the city. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the father-son duo, were seen in the corporate box at the stadium enjoying the match. While Big B looked handsome in a white hoodie, Abhishek was seen sporting India's T20I jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Wankhede stadium. pic.twitter.com/a8TMVTR6DM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2025

Amir Khan was spotted at Wankhede Stadium with his son, enjoying the atmosphere of the cricket ground.#INDvsENG #TeamIndia #Amirkhan pic.twitter.com/jg4xbpaF8g — Adnan Khan (@Khan249062Adnan) February 2, 2025

Celebs at India-England match

Apart from senior and junior Bachchans, Aamir Khan was among the several notable guests present at the stadium for the ongoing fifth T20I between Team India and England. The likes of Mukesh Ambani, former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Infosys CEO Narayana Murthy, and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale are some of the notable figures present at the venue.

Several celebs are big cricket enthusiasts, and many of them own teams. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who is present at the stadium to watch the match live, is also a big sports fanatic. Abhishek Bachchan is a team owner in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). He owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Chennaiyin FC, respectively.

About Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the headlines because of his personal life. Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter named Aaradhya.

On the other hand, the makers of Housefull 5 have announced the completion of the shoot and shared stunning pictures from the sets featuring the entire cast of the film. Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a series of photos with the entire Housefull 5 cast and crew. In the photos, the comedy film’s ensemble, which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, and others, can be seen.

Aamir Khan’s Work Front

Aamir Khan has been busy with the promotions of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor. The film, an official remake of the Tamil film Love Today, has been directed by Advait Chandan. Khan has been actively participating in the promotions of the film, which marks the first theatrical release of Junaid and Khushi. The film will hit theatres on February 7.

He will next be seen in the film Sitare Zameen Par, which is set to release on Christmas 2025.