Alia Bhatt’s BFF, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, has shared her thoughts on the recent controversy involving famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and his show India’s Got Latent. After a police complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makheja, Akansha defended them in her recent Instagram story.

Akansha took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Guys, I think I’m losing my mind... So marital rape is ok? Any and all rape is ok? Killing us with hazardous air quality is fine. People literally falling into potholes and dying is fine. Pay inequality/bribery/caste system/taxes that are killing the middle class is all MAST! But apne moral standing par koi kaise dhabba dal sakta hai?"

Urfi Javed on India's Got Latent controversy

While several politicians and even celebrities have called them out, a few have tried to defend them. Apart from Akansha, Urfi Javed defended Samay, writing, “You don’t like certain people, you don’t like the things they do or say, but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm… I don’t know. Samay is a friend, I have his back, but even the rest of the people on the panel—what they said was distasteful, yes, but I don’t think they deserve to go to jail for that."

Kashish Kapoor on India's Got Latent controversy

“The consumers have all the right to criticize Ranveer, Apoorva, or Samay. But what is the level of that criticism? When does criticism become blatant hate, and you jump on that bandwagon to hate those people, simply because they have done something we don’t like?" Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Kapoor said.

She further added, “I agree voh jokes bad taste mein the, and hum usko condemn kar sakte hain, criticize kar sakte hain. But it wasn’t a crime ki unke khilaf FIR ho jaaye. That’s just too much. Do we really think ki aaj ke time mein Samay ka show aur Ranveer ka comment humare desh ka sabse bada issue hai?"

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark on Samay’s Show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panelist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently. Ranveer’s appearance on the show and his attempts to match Samay and the show’s dark comedy have not gone down well with the public.

India’s Got Latent features Samay Raina and a group of celebrities as ‘judges’ for performers. The contestants showcase their skills, and the judges score them. The contestants need to predict the score they will receive, and if they do so correctly, they win.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makheja.