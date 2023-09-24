Inside Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor's visit to NMACC's art exhibition

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor gave a glimpse into their day at the NMACC art exhibition

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sanjay Kapoor

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor who are childhood friends are often seen together in the city. The trio recently visited the ongoing art exhibition at the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center) in Mumbai's Bandra.

On Sunday morning, Ananya and Shanaya took to their respective social media handle to share a glimpse into the exhibition.

In the first picture shared by Ananya, she is taking a picture of the three of them on a very clean mirror. The room the trio is standing in is filled with neon-coloured balls. The three ladies are seen twinning in black for their day out. In the second picture, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor are seen posing in front of a sign that reads 'famous for no reason'.

In one of the pictures, Ananya is seen posing in front of an art piece where three large hens are sitting on a guitar. The actress shared several other pictures from the exhibition.

Shanaya also shared pictures from the visit. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with her father Sanjay Kapoor making goofy faces.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It was a special film for the actress as it was her first film that crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. The actress has several interesting projects in the pipeline. She recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller which is yet to be titled. On the other hand, she will be making her web series debut with the Prime Video original 'Call Me Bae'. She will reportedly play a fashionista in the series.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, will be making her debut with a pan-India film titled 'Vrushabha'. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead and is currently on floors. The young star-kid was earlier supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions's film 'Bedhadak'. However, the film seems to have been shelved.

Suhana Khan will be marking her acting debut later this year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda who will be making their acting debut as well.