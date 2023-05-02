Breaking News
On central govt website, Navi Mumbai playground is a wetland
Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers
Mumbai: Mini-Covid wave subsides
Mumbai: 4,622 societies, govt & private premises told to trim trees by May end
Mumbai: Western Railway creating 5 waterways to ease track flooding
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Inside Sudhir Mishras mad world

Inside Sudhir Mishra’s mad world

Updated on: 02 May,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Sharib, who believes that a powerful script like Afwaah is rare to come by, says chance to work with director Sudhir drew him to Nawaz-starrer

Inside Sudhir Mishra’s mad world

Sharib Hashmi, Sudhir Mishra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Listen to this article
Inside Sudhir Mishra’s mad world
x
00:00

If you ask Sharib Hashmi, he’ll tell you patience and self-belief are key to surviving in this industry. They saw him going from bit roles in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), to prominent parts in The Family Man and now, Afwaah. In fact, when it comes to a film as powerful as Sudhir Mishra’s directorial venture, he says you need more than patience. “It’s very difficult to come across such scripts. [You get them] only if your stars are rightly aligned,” Hashmi smiles.


With Afwaah, the actor ticked several boxes off his wish list — be it telling an urgent story about the menace of misinformation, or working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. Hashmi though was sold on the idea of working with Mishra. “I’ve been a big fan of Sudhir sir’s films. Just to be a part of his world was enough reason for me to sign this film. He [guided me] by way of the inputs he gave when we were shooting, or the way he described my character. He gave us a free hand. He’d put the scenario in front of us, and let us be.” 



Also Read: Have you heard? Stop the music, or face the music


Things have been looking up for the actor since The Family Man. “Everything that I am right now is because of the show. People’s perception changed after it. I had thought I’d only get to play the hero’s friend after that. But fortunately, I’m offered a variety of roles.” 

 

sudhir mishra nawazuddin siddiqui bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK