International Dog Day 2022 Amaal Mallik I knew my dog would bring success to us

Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Amaal Mallik recently joined mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents'

Amaal Mallik and Handsome


Amaal Mallik recently joined mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents' and spoke about how his dog 'Handsome' brought success to him. 


The music composer-singer said, "Sooraj Dooba Hai, had just released and I had my first show in Pune, in some small event. I had seen this breed somewhere and knew that I wanted it. My mom was scared of dogs, so I had to find a dog that wouldn't jump and go crazy. He's a solitude driven doggy, he thinks he is a king, which he actually is! Handsome Mallik was found at a friend's kennel in Pune. My mom got very upset, 'How can you bring a dog? You have to take care of him. You have just given one song!" She put both of us outside the house.

Watch video to know more!

 

Music bollywood Pets

