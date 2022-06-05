Watch video! Amaal Mallik: Having a surname has more disadvantages rather than advantages

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Amaal gets into conversation with mid-day.com

Amaal Mallik


Composer-singer Amaal Mallik, recently joined mid-day.com, for a special conversation about his career. He recently released his hundredth song ‘Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun.’

Amaal says, “I used to hide it because having a surname has more disadvantages than advantages. Now I proudly wear it because my grandfather, uncle and dad have all done great work. Initially it was difficult because people have preconceived notions, he’s from a music family, should we hire him or not! When I used to go to composers, it wasn’t easy! That’s what made me tough and reach here.”




Speaking about Asian artistes ruling the music scene globally he says, “I think Armaan Malik is already changed it. He’s the biggest global pop icon at the age he’s at. There’s no one better than him in his age bracket. There’s Badshah and I did something with Dua Lipa. Rahman sir was the first who made it possible for us and now people are seeing our country as one of the biggest markets of music. Asian artistes are being loved from BTS to Eric Nam and Korean stars. Indians are everywhere so our music reached every place.”


