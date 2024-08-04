Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

From 3 Idiots to Golmaal: Movies that celebrate iconic on-screen trio friendships in Bollywood

Updated on: 04 August,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In Pic: Movie posters- 3 idiots and Dil Chahta Hai

Bollywood movies have always showcased the true meaning of friendship, whether it was college friendship in 3 Idiots or growing up together in Golmaal. Friendship stories have consistently been some of the most interesting and successful narratives in Bollywood. International Friendship Day 2024, let's explore some of these stories that have inspired us to cherish our friendships


Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput, & Rajkummar Rao - Kai Po Che!



Ishaan, Omi, and Govind, played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, and Rajkummar Rao, are one of Bollywood's most memorable trios. Their story in Kai Po Che! highlights enduring friendship, and overcoming personal and societal challenges. The film, marked by a tragic end, underscores that true friendship transcends politics and religion. The exceptional performances by all three actors made this movie a cinematic gem.


Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan - 3 Idiots

Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, portrayed by Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan, are beloved characters from the 3 Idiots. This film highlights the strength of friendship amidst differing viewpoints and life's trials. The heartwarming reunion of the trio in the movie’s climax brings tears to the eyes every time, making 3 Idiots a timeless celebration of friendship.

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, & Abhay Deol - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The trio in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara — Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol — taught us to live in the moment and treasure every life experience. Hrithik's charisma, Farhan's zest for life, and Abhay's wit made this film an engaging and heartfelt exploration of friendship and self-discovery.

Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna & Saif Ali Khan - Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai remains a timeless classic, thanks to the stellar performances of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. This film redefined friendship for a generation, capturing the essence of friends navigating life's highs and lows together. The trio's chemistry and the movie's relatable narrative have left a lasting impact.

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, & Sharman Joshi - Golmaal

The Golmaal series brought endless laughter with the hilarious trio of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Sharman Joshi. Sharman's innocent charm, Arshad's impeccable comic timing, and Ajay's humour created a delightful blend of entertainment and camaraderie. Their antics and friendship make the series unforgettable.

