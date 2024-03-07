Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
International Women’s Day 2024: Meghna Gulzar to Kiran Rao, dynamic directors breaking stereotypes 

Updated on: 07 March,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

There is a different recipe for a film that has been directed by a woman. Over the years there have been a few prominent names who have executed powerful stories.

Meghna Gulzar, Kiran Rao Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
It is indeed saddening to see lesser women don the director's hat in mainstream cinema. The first woman to helm a film was Fatma Begum. Over the years there have been a few prominent names who have executed powerful stories. There is a different recipe for a film that has been directed by a woman. Be it the sensitive portrayal of a female character to the treatment of artists on set - women directors have set higher standards in the industry. Here's a look at those who have impressed the audience with their incredible work on screen. 


Meghna Gulzar 



Daughter of veteran lyricist and writer Gulzar, Meghna has made movies like 'Talwar,' 'Raazi,' 'Chhapaak' and recently ‘Sam Bahadur’ starring Vicky Kaushal. 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is best known for her critically acclaimed films such as 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga' was last seen as a director for 'Faadu' a web series around an intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters. It stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati, and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. 

Kiran Rao 

After treating the audience with 'Dhobi Ghat', the ace director and producer Kiran Rao returned to the director's chair with 'Laapataa Ladies'. Set in 2001 Madhya Pradesh, a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible, the story of the movie revolves around two newly-wed brides who get separated from their families and how a slip-up sets many things right. In a very subtle way, using the elements of humour and hope, Kiran has attempted to address a strong social issue.

Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde made her directorial debut with 'English Vinglish' starring Sridevi in the lead role. After four years she came up with 'Dear Zindagi' in 2016 featuring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. 

Farah Khan

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan made her directorial debut with 'Main Hoon Na' starring Shah Rukh Khan. However, her biggest blockbuster project was 'Om Shanti Om' in which she launched Deepika Padukone. She went on to direct films like 'Tees Maar Khan' and 'Happy New Year'. 

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya, who made her directorial debut with ‘Luck By Chance’ made her breakthrough with the comedy-drama 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Zoya is known for associating herself with different kinds of stories ranging from the family drama 'Dil Dhadakne Do' to the musical drama 'Gully Boy'. She recently helmed 'The Archies' starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina among others. 

Konkona Sensharma

Actor Konkona Sensharma, who found fame in the Hindi film industry with her role in her mother Aparna Sen's acclaimed directorial 'Mr and Mrs Iyer' donned the director's hat with 'A Death in the Gunj' and 'Lust Stories 2'. 

Alankrita Shrivastava

After making headlines with the controversial film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', Alankrita went on to direct projects like 'Made in Heaven', 'Bombay Begums' and 'Modern Love: Mumbai'. She is all set to direct a film about late Pakistani model and social media star Qandeel Baloch who was murdered in an honour killing in 2016. Shrivastava and co-producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna have acquired the rights to 'The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch' by Sanam Maher, a book published by Aleph. 

(With inputs from ANI)

kiran rao meghna gulzar farah khan womens day international womens day
