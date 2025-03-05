On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, she speaks exclusively about her confrontational scene being deleted from the period drama, her bond with veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and more

Divya Dutta

Actor-author Divya Dutta, who has shown her acting prowess for over thirty years in showbiz, has garnered praise for her role as the matriarch Rajmata Soyarabai in the latest release Chhaava. On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, she speaks exclusively about her confrontational scene being deleted from the period drama, her bond with veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and more.

Divya Dutta on Chhaava deleted scene

Recently a deleted scene from Chhaava went viral on social media which shows Divya Dutta’s character Rajmata Soyarabai being reprimanded for conspiring against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj played by Vicky Kaushal. The scene in question shows Divya’s incredible skills as an actor. When asked what were her thoughts upon learning about it being omitted from the final cut, she said, “My director (Laxman Utekar) is a sweetheart. He just said the biggest apology that this had to happen. It was the length and something. I cannot get into the process of filmmaking and how it reaches the audience. For me, I have to see the bigger picture, that the film is a rocking hit and I am getting lots of love. Yes, I would love that scene in there. I hope it comes in the OTT. But if not, I think it's already there for everyone to see. So, I get my pound of flesh and all's good.”

Divya Dutta on her bond with Shabana Azmi

The two first collaborated on the 2006 film Umrao Jaan where Divya played the role of Shabana’s daughter. She says, “Shabana ji has a beautiful habit. She encourages new talent and makes them feel special and important. And when you're beginning life, somebody as legendary as her does that. One, it gives you confidence. Two, you feel very validated. Especially after my mom went, she's been around and she's just like a rock, not just to me, but to my other female friends who are actors. I think those who say that female actresses cannot be friends, I don't think so. I think we make a huge bonding group where everyone's there for everyone. I just love her for who she is.”