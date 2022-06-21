International Yoga Day! Alaya F: My journey with yoga started on Instagram

Breaking News
21 June,2022
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Alaya F caught up with mid-day.com to celebrate International Yoga Day

Actor Alaya F joined mid-day.com to celebrate International Yoga Day. The actress reveals her journey with yoga started from Instagram and today she attends classes and is taking it seriously.

Alaya says, "I had a superficial journey with Yoga. It is a wonderful form of exercise. My journey with yoga started on Instagram. During the lockdown, I was scrolling on my phone like everyone else and I saw these incredible people doing amazing things with their bodies. I wanted to be able to do that. It started off in a wierd way, where I started copying it without understanding it and without being safe in a lot of ways. During the second lockdown I decided to do things a little more legitimately, I didn't want to reduce something as wonderful as yoga to just an Instagram thing. So I started it and it was wonderful, I still upload yoga videos on Instagram. What I do in class is very different from what I upload."




