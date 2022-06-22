International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty all set to be your personal trainer through her app

Shilpa says that she has introduced this feature because many of the users asked her how to correct their posture while doing yoga

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's love for yoga is well-known. She keeps sharing her workout videos on social media and inspires her fans to follow healthy diet and fitness regime.

This International Yoga Day, she is launching a special built-in AI-feature in her Simple Soulful fitness related app that will enable users to correct their postures.

Shilpa says that she has introduced this feature because many of the users asked her how to correct their posture while doing yoga. She wrote- "Wishing all of you a very Happy World Yoga Day. Great news to share on this day…@simplesoulfulapp and I are bringing to you the #SuryaNamaskara challenge. Through the Artificial Intelligence Motion Tracking technology - when you participate in this challenge - I will be your personal trainer, ‘supervising’ you and watching every move of yours, no matter where you are. All you have to do is switch on your camera and give me the necessary access to be able to do so. Cool, isn’t it?"

