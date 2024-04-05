Acclaimed music composer Hans Zimmer has reportedly been roped in for the music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan along with AR Rahman

L-R: Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article 'Interstellar' composer Hans Zimmer in talks to work with AR Rahman on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana's music? x 00:00

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated magnum opus 'Ramayana' has hit the floors The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Many other prominent faces will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Now, one hears that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this film a massive one. In line with this, the makers have managed to rope in not one but two Oscar winners for the film's music.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Namit Malhtora and director Nitesh Tiwari have roped in India's AR Rahman and German-American composer Hans Zimmer for the music of Ramayana. This will mark Hans Zimmer's first project in India. Hans Zimmer has composed scores of cults like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report quoted a source who said, “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana,”

“It’s a match made in heaven. Two global talents are set to team up for the present India’s Story to the World,” the source informed.

“Ramayana is truly a global film and the makers are attempting to represent Indian Cinema at a global level with the epic. Years have been spent not just researching the subject but also pre-visualization of the world. Ramayana is a legacy film and the makers have embarked on a journey to bring it to the spectacle with all the responsibility. The talks are also on with a global studio from Hollywood to come on board for the International Release, but it’s all in a very nascent stage,” the source concluded.

The trilogy will only be announced around mid-April since Ram Navami falls on the 17th. “There couldn’t be a more appropriate day than Ram Navmi for the announcement of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic project,” observed an industry insider, adding that the team has been preparing for the trilogy over the last few years. Estimates suggest the budget could be over Rs 600 crore, and the project will take up the next two years of Tiwari's life.