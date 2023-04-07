IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

Several images and videos from the Thursday's evening fixture went viral. In one of the clips, SRK is seen getting excited at spotting Kohli. He went over to him and gave him a tight hug

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli

Bollywood and cricket make the perfect match. The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan casting a spell over cricketers and spectators at the stadium.

After KKR registered a remarkable win against the RCB, the team's co-owner SRK entered the ground and met all the players. He also interacted with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Several images and videos from the Thursday's evening fixture went viral. In one of the clips, SRK is seen getting excited at spotting Kohli. He went over to him and gave him a tight hug.

SRK also convinced Kohli to try the viral steps from the Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from his blockbuster 'Pathaan'.

SRK and Kohli's brief meeting left fans excited.

Reacting to the duo's images and videos, a social media user commented, "This made my day."

"King of Bollywood meeting King of Cricket," another one wrote.

Shah came to the venue with his daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapooir. The team's co-owner and actor Juhi Chawla also cheered the boys in purple and gold on during their big win over the RCB.

Speaking to ANI, Juhi expressed happiness over the win.

"I'm very happy with our team's performance. I just hope and pray that all our matches end like this. Every seat at Eden Gardens was occupied. Let's make the finals this year, let's be champions," she added.

KKR ended their innings at 204/7 in 20 overs, with Umesh Yadav (6*) and Sunil Narine (0*) unbeaten. RCB's death bowling was a culprit as the side gave away 57 runs in the final four overs. RCB failed to chase the target. RCB were bundled out for 123.

Also Read: Have you heard? Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan reunite with Siddharth Anand

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever