IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu recalls how Shah Rukh Khan left him impressed with this one line during their meet in the 90s, watch 

Shah Rukh Khan

Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to the commentary box for this IPL 2024. The former cricketer who is known for not mincing his words was heard praising Shah Rukh Khan as he walked the grounds of Eden Garden on Saturday during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (DH) match. SRK is the co-owner of the KKR team. KKR played and won their maiden match of the season on Saturday.

As Shah Rukh Khan walked the ground waving to fans, Navjot Singh Sidhu recalled a conversation with Abhishek Bachchan and his personal experience of meeting Khan as well. He recalled Abhishek Bachchan calling SRK the most secure person in the industry.

Further, Sidhu shared a personal anecdote from the time he met SRK in the early 90s when she was shooting for 'Circus' and 'Fauji'. "I once met him ta MOdel School ground. At that time, he was doing Circus and there was a show called 'Fauji'. I asked him what he wanted to do and he said he wanted to go to Bollywood. When I enquired how he planned to do so without having a relative and with the competition here, who did he plan to be successful? That is when he said, "I don't compete with anyone by myself.. I have never forgotten this incident. That day I knew that this man would go a long way. He is as humble as he is successful".

KKR vs SRH:

Recapping the match, put to bat first by SRH, KKR was reduced to 51/4 in 7.3 overs. However, a half-century by Phil Salt (54 in 40 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and an explosive knock by Ramandeep Singh (35 in 17 balls, with a four and four sixes) kept team's run rate just fine, but still they were struggling at 119/6 in 13.5 overs.

An explosive 67-run partnership followed between Andre Rusell (64* in 25 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Rinku Singh (23 in 15 balls, with three fours), powering KKR to 208/7 in 20 overs.In the chase of 209 runs, SRH started off well with a 60-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal (32 in 21 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (32 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). The team lost their way and was soon 145/5 in 16.5 overs. However, Heinrich Klaasen (63 in 29 balls with eight sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (16 in five balls, with a four and two sixes) unreleased a barrage of sixes towards the end. 13 runs were needed in final over, but Harshit Rana (3/33) held his nerves, taking two wickets and defending the remaining runs.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of Rapper Badshah's studio album 'Ek Tha Raja'.The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.