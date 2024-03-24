Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) of which Rinku Singh is among the best players

Shah Rukh Khan with Rinku Singh and his family

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan poses with KKR player Rinku Singh and his family, see pic x 00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh posted a heartwarming picture with franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan and his family after KKR's victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Rinku, on Sunday, took to his official Instagram to share the picture, with a caption that read, "The ones who make my heart smile."

In the picture, the cricketer can be seen posing with his family, and the Bollywood star. Recapping the match, put to bat first by SRH, KKR was reduced to 51/4 in 7.3 overs. However, a half-century by Phil Salt (54 in 40 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and an explosive knock by Ramandeep Singh (35 in 17 balls, with a four and four sixes) kept team's run rate just fine, but still they were struggling at 119/6 in 13.5 overs.

An explosive 67-run partnership followed between Andre Rusell (64* in 25 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Rinku Singh (23 in 15 balls, with three fours), powering KKR to 208/7 in 20 overs.In the chase of 209 runs, SRH started off well with a 60-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal (32 in 21 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (32 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). The team lost their way and was soon 145/5 in 16.5 overs. However, Heinrich Klaasen (63 in 29 balls with eight sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (16 in five balls, with a four and two sixes) unreleased a barrage of sixes towards the end. 13 runs were needed in final over, but Harshit Rana (3/33) held his nerves, taking two wickets and defending the remaining runs.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives to support Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh was warmly greeted by fans in Kolkata as he arrived to cheer for KKR for their maiden match of the season. He was dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans, sporting a man-bun hairstyle, and waved at the crowd before heading to the stadium. A video showing him at the stadium, enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, has also been circulating online.

The Knight Riders have a spring in their step with legendary former skipper, and two-time IPL winner with the franchise, Gautam Gambhir returning after six years and Shreyas Iyer returning from injury back at the helm of affairs.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of Rapper Badshah's studio album 'Ek Tha Raja'.The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

