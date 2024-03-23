IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan arrives to support Kolkata Knight Riders, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan landed in Kolkata to catch an Indian Premier League (IPL) match featuring his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Shah Rukh Khan (Pic/@OfficeOfCRSY)

On Saturday evening, actor Shah Rukh Khan landed in Kolkata to catch an Indian Premier League (IPL) match featuring his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), against Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will take place at Eden Gardens tonight. Fans shared photos and videos of his arrival in Kolkata on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives to support Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh was warmly greeted by fans in Kolkata as he arrived with his team to cheer for KKR. He was dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans, sporting a man-bun hairstyle, and waved at the crowd before heading to the stadium. A video showing him at the stadium, enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, has also been circulating online.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take the field for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at their very own Eden Gardens as they face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited clash on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives to support Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2024, take a look:

The Knight Riders have a spring in their step with legendary former skipper, and two-time IPL winner with the franchise, Gautam Gambhir returning after six years and Shreyas Iyer returning from injury back at the helm of affairs.

A rejuvenated pace attack along with a strong Indian core make KKR a force to watch out for. In the 25 games that KKR and SRH have played against each other, KKR has the wood over SRH with a 16-9 record. The stats get even better for KKR if one zooms into their last six meetings. KKR are leading 4-2 and they will be aiming to make it 5-2 come tonight's game.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of Rapper Badshah's studio album 'Ek Tha Raja'.The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

(With inputs from ANI)